KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
FOOSUNG 12,580 UP 460
SK Innovation 162,200 DN 1,300
HANWHA LIFE 2,535 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 126,400 UP 2,200
Hanssem 51,900 DN 700
F&F 130,000 UP 100
MS IND 18,340 DN 260
MERITZ SECU 6,650 UP 50
HtlShilla 73,000 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 38,300 UP 1,400
KSOE 72,800 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 153,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
Hanchem 199,800 UP 300
ZINUS 29,200 UP 1,300
Mobis 217,500 UP 3,000
DWS 39,300 DN 1,850
S-1 54,200 DN 700
HANWHA AEROSPACE 95,100 DN 700
Youngone Corp 45,000 DN 50
CSWIND 70,700 DN 3,500
GKL 18,900 UP 370
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 37,950 UP 700
KOLON IND 40,250 UP 50
PIAM 36,450 0
HANJINKAL 44,650 DN 400
HanmiPharm 261,500 UP 2,000
SD Biosensor 21,400 UP 850
POONGSAN 35,700 DN 550
Meritz Financial 42,150 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 6,250 UP 80
KBFinancialGroup 48,450 UP 400
Hansae 15,930 UP 140
emart 105,000 DN 900
ORION Holdings 15,320 UP 40
Daesang 19,090 UP 80
SKNetworks 4,155 DN 190
HITEJINRO 22,600 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 78,900 UP 2,000
(MORE)
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims forced labor compensation plan may lead to military consequences
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
(7th LD) Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan
(5th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit: military
BTS' J-Hope says schedule for military enlistment fixed
(LEAD) N. Korea test-fired Hwasong-17 ICBM in warning to enemies holding allied drills: state media