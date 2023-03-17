DOOSAN 107,000 UP 3,700

KEPCO 17,950 UP 650

SamsungSecu 30,950 UP 400

KG DONGBU STL 8,810 UP 120

SKTelecom 46,850 DN 350

HyundaiElev 25,900 UP 350

ShinpoongPharm 18,630 UP 1,350

Handsome 24,500 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 63,000 DN 700

Asiana Airlines 13,100 UP 320

COWAY 50,200 UP 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 78,800 UP 300

HYOSUNG TNC 419,000 DN 6,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 405,000 DN 5,500

HANILCMT 11,060 DN 180

SKBS 69,700 UP 3,500

KakaoBank 24,700 UP 550

CHONGKUNDANG 78,700 UP 500

DoubleUGames 42,400 UP 600

HL MANDO 46,600 UP 1,950

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 UP 18,000

Doosan Bobcat 39,800 UP 1,150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,510 UP 100

WooriFinancialGroup 11,090 UP 140

Netmarble 58,900 UP 1,800

KRAFTON 164,400 UP 8,300

HD HYUNDAI 56,400 UP 300

ORION 133,300 UP 1,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,600 UP 850

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,170 UP 70

BGF Retail 174,700 DN 1,100

SKCHEM 74,000 UP 700

HDC-OP 11,380 UP 170

HYBE 179,400 UP 2,900

SK ie technology 61,700 UP 300

LG Energy Solution 553,000 DN 23,000

DL E&C 33,700 UP 1,350

kakaopay 60,000 UP 400

K Car 12,160 UP 1,110

SKSQUARE 36,800 UP 800

(END)