KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DOOSAN 107,000 UP 3,700
KEPCO 17,950 UP 650
SamsungSecu 30,950 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,810 UP 120
SKTelecom 46,850 DN 350
HyundaiElev 25,900 UP 350
ShinpoongPharm 18,630 UP 1,350
Handsome 24,500 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,000 DN 700
Asiana Airlines 13,100 UP 320
COWAY 50,200 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,800 UP 300
HYOSUNG TNC 419,000 DN 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 405,000 DN 5,500
HANILCMT 11,060 DN 180
SKBS 69,700 UP 3,500
KakaoBank 24,700 UP 550
CHONGKUNDANG 78,700 UP 500
DoubleUGames 42,400 UP 600
HL MANDO 46,600 UP 1,950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 UP 18,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,800 UP 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,510 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,090 UP 140
Netmarble 58,900 UP 1,800
KRAFTON 164,400 UP 8,300
HD HYUNDAI 56,400 UP 300
ORION 133,300 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,600 UP 850
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,170 UP 70
BGF Retail 174,700 DN 1,100
SKCHEM 74,000 UP 700
HDC-OP 11,380 UP 170
HYBE 179,400 UP 2,900
SK ie technology 61,700 UP 300
LG Energy Solution 553,000 DN 23,000
DL E&C 33,700 UP 1,350
kakaopay 60,000 UP 400
K Car 12,160 UP 1,110
SKSQUARE 36,800 UP 800
(END)
