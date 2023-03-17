Ive to drop 1st studio album on April 10
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Rookie girl group Ive will return with its first full-length album "I've Ive" on April 10, Starship Entertainment, which manages the group, said Friday.
The agency said last month the band was working on its first studio album, without giving the date of the release and the name of the album.
"I've Ive" will become the band's first release in eight months since their single "After Like."
The group consists of six members -- An Yu-jin, Jang Won-young, Gaeul, Liz, Rei and
Leeseo -- debuted in December 2021, with the single "Eleven." It achieved stardom as the song and its two follow-up singles, "Love Dive" and "After Like," became megahits.
Ive won both a rookie award and the grand prize at a major domestic year-end music awards ceremony last year.
"Love Dive," in particular, topped the yearly song chart of Melon, the country's largest music streaming platform, for the year.
