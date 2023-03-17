Shilla, Shinsegae, Hyundai shortlisted for Incheon airport duty-free licensing
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla, Shinsegae DF and Hyundai Department Store Duty Free were shortlisted for duty-free licensing at Incheon International Airport, the airport operator said Friday.
Incheon International Airport Corp. announced the result of the first round of assessment of bids for the five duty-free zones at the nation's main airport, located west of Seoul.
The three domestic retail giants were selected as final candidates, while two other bidders, Lotte Duty Free and China Duty Free Group Co. (CDFG), lost out.
The airport offers five duty-free zones, DF 1-5, to be divided among the three bidders.
Shinsegae and Shilla will compete for DF 1 and 2, which sell perfume, cosmetics, liquor and cigarettes. They will also vie for DF 3 and 4, which handle fashion and boutiques.
Shinsegae, Hyundai and Shilla will compete for DF 5, which deals with boutiques.
The Korea Customs Service will select the final winners next month. The license will be valid for up to 10 years, starting July.
Market observers said Lotte, a longtime leader in the country's duty-free industry, may have lost out from the bid because it withdrew most of its operation from the airport in 2018, citing exorbitant rent.
CDFG, the world's largest duty-free chain, may have dropped out due to a low bidding price, they said.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader claims forced labor compensation plan may lead to military consequences
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' J-Hope debuts at No. 37 on British Official Singles Chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
(7th LD) Yoon announces 'complete normalization' of military intel-sharing pact with Japan
-
BTS' J-Hope says schedule for military enlistment fixed
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea test-fired Hwasong-17 ICBM in warning to enemies holding allied drills: state media
-
Opposition party denounces Yoon-Kishida summit as 'shameful submission to Japan'