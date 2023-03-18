Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon comes home without any progress made on economic agenda, with even more diplomatic challenges (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon meets S. Korean, Japanese business leaders, stresses cooperation in new industries (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to expand cooperation in semiconductors, batteries, others (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for boosted cooperation in semiconductors, batteries, EVs with Japan (Segye Times)
-- Yoon stresses cooperation with Japan in chips, EV industries (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan to jointly respond to global agendas: Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- The ocean is not a place for dumping radioactive waste (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean, Japanese leaders vow to strengthen cooperation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Friendship of S. Korean, Japanese business leaders serves as strong buttress in bilateral ties: Yoon (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea to ease foreign ownership limit rules in telcos, aviation, broadcasting (Korea Economic Daily)
