Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon comes home without any progress made on economic agenda, with even more diplomatic challenges (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon meets S. Korean, Japanese business leaders, stresses cooperation in new industries (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to expand cooperation in semiconductors, batteries, others (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for boosted cooperation in semiconductors, batteries, EVs with Japan (Segye Times)

-- Yoon stresses cooperation with Japan in chips, EV industries (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, Japan to jointly respond to global agendas: Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- The ocean is not a place for dumping radioactive waste (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korean, Japanese leaders vow to strengthen cooperation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Friendship of S. Korean, Japanese business leaders serves as strong buttress in bilateral ties: Yoon (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea to ease foreign ownership limit rules in telcos, aviation, broadcasting (Korea Economic Daily)

