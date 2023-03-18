Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 18, 2023

SEOUL, Mar. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/03 Cloudy 0

Incheon 11/03 Cloudy 0

Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 16/05 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 16/04 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 15/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 15/06 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 16/05 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 17/06 Cloudy 0

Jeju 13/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 19/06 Cloudy 0

Busan 16/08 Cloudy 0

