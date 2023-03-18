Five family members found dead in Incheon

INCHEON, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Police launched an investigation Saturday after five members of a family were found dead inside their home in Incheon.

Police received a report at 10:37 a.m. that people were lying motionless in an apartment in the Michuhol Ward of the city, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the Michuhol Police Station.

The deceased were identified as the parents and children, and were first discovered by a relative who visited the home, according to sources.

Police said they are investigating the incident based on witness statements.

