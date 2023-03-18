(LEAD) Family of five found dead in Incheon

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; ADDS image)

INCHEON, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Police launched an investigation Saturday after a family of five was found dead in their home in Incheon.

Police received a call at 10:37 a.m. reporting that people were lying motionless in an apartment in the Michuhol Ward of the city, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the Michuhol Police Station.

The deceased were identified as the parents and their three young children. They were discovered by a relative who visited their home.

A cordoned-off crime scene is depicted in this composite image provided by Yonhap News TV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Police suspect the father, who was in his 40s, may have taken his own life after killing his wife and children.

The body of the father was found alone in one room, and the other family members in a different room.

The bodies will be sent to the National Forensic Service for autopsies.

Police said they are investigating the incident based on witness statements and will also look into the father's circumstances, including possible debt problems.

