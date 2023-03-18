BTS member Jimin's single tops iTunes charts in 110 countries
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jimin's single "Set Me Free Pt. 2" topped iTunes charts in 110 countries Saturday, the group's agency BigHit Music said.
The hip-hop track, released at 1 p.m. Friday, is part of his debut solo album, "Face," which will roll out next Friday.
The song had claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 110 countries, including Britain, Canada, Italy and Finland, as of 9 a.m., BigHit Music said.
The music video for "Set Me Free Pt. 2" had garnered about 15.55 million views as of 1 p.m.
Jimin is scheduled to appear on the popular NBC show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday.
