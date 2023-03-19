Today in Korean history
March 20
1902 -- A telephone line is established between Seoul and Incheon.
1958 -- A commercial airline starts flights between Seoul and Jeju.
1999 -- President Kim Dae-jung holds a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
2011 -- U.S. investor Warren Buffett arrives in South Korea on a trip that includes a meeting with President Lee Myung-bak.
2013 -- A malicious code causes massive computer network failures at the TV stations KBS, MBC and YTN; the banks Shinhan, Nonghyup and Jeju; and their insurance affiliates. The South Korean government later concluded that North Korea was behind the massive hacking attack.
2018 -- South Korea agrees to send a 160-member art troupe, including contemporary pop legend Cho Yong-pil and K-pop girl group Red Velvet, to Pyongyang for two rounds of concerts ahead of an inter-Korean summit in late April.
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(LEAD) Rep. Lee Chul-gyu takes over as PPP's new secretary general
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Family of five found dead in Incheon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
-
Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
(Yonhap Interview) Kim Jong-un ultimately accountable for N. Korea's human rights violations: U.S. ambassador