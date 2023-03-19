Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 19, 2023
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/02 Cloudy 10
Incheon 12/03 Sunny 10
Suwon 15/-1 Sunny 0
Cheongju 17/01 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/00 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/-3 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 19/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/01 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 19/02 Cloudy 0
Jeju 14/06 Cloudy 0
Daegu 20/03 Sunny 0
Busan 17/07 Sunny 0
(END)
