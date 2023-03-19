Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

March 19, 2023

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/02 Cloudy 10

Incheon 12/03 Sunny 10

Suwon 15/-1 Sunny 0

Cheongju 17/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/-3 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 19/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/01 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 19/02 Cloudy 0

Jeju 14/06 Cloudy 0

Daegu 20/03 Sunny 0

Busan 17/07 Sunny 0

