Japan's Kishida doing final fine-tuning to invite Yoon to G-7 summit: report
TOKYO, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime MInister Fumio Kishida is doing final fine-tuning to invite South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to a Group of Seven summit set for Hiroshima in May, a news report said Sunday.
Yoon is expected to be one of the leaders to be invited to the gathering, together with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is also considering inviting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the paper said.
Japan's Kyodo News agency also reported Friday that Kishida conveyed his intention to invite Yoon to the G-7 summit when the two leaders held summit talks in Tokyo on Thursday.
Yoon was the first South Korean president to visit Japan for a bilateral summit in 12 years.
Relations between Seoul and Tokyo warmed significantly after South Korea announced its decision earlier this month to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without asking Japan for contributions.
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(LEAD) Rep. Lee Chul-gyu takes over as PPP's new secretary general
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Family of five found dead in Incheon
-
Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
-
(Yonhap Interview) Kim Jong-un ultimately accountable for N. Korea's human rights violations: U.S. ambassador