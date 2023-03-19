N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, Seoul's military said, days after the leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed on stronger security cooperation against the regime's growing threats during a summit.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not immediately provide other details.

The latest launch came just three days after the North fired what it claimed to be a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang has been ratcheting up tensions recently as Seoul and Washington are conducting a regular combined military exercise, which it has decried as preparations for a "war of aggression" against it.



This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 17, 2023, shows the North firing a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)