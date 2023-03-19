N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, Seoul's military said, days after the leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed on stronger security cooperation against the regime's growing threats during a summit.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not immediately provide other details.
The latest launch came just three days after the North fired what it claimed to be a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.
Pyongyang has been ratcheting up tensions recently as Seoul and Washington are conducting a regular combined military exercise, which it has decried as preparations for a "war of aggression" against it.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(LEAD) Rep. Lee Chul-gyu takes over as PPP's new secretary general
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
(LEAD) S. Korea wary of greater market volatility over Silicon Valley Bank failure
-
Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Family of five found dead in Incheon
-
Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
-
(Yonhap Interview) Kim Jong-un ultimately accountable for N. Korea's human rights violations: U.S. ambassador