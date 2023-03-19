Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Flight passengers to Japan jump this year on eased travel rules, weak currency

All News 16:53 March 19, 2023

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The number of flight passengers from South Korea to Japan has sharply increased so far this year compared with a year ago, data showed Sunday, on the back of eased travel restrictions and a weaker Japanese yen.

The combined number of passengers traveling from Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport to Japan from Jan. 1-March 16 reached 1.35 million, exceeding last year's total of 1.29 million, according to the data compiled by the two airports' operators.

A growing number of Korean travelers are heading to the neighboring country after Tokyo allowed visa-free travel for inbound passengers in October and a weak Japanese yen against Korean won made Japanese goods cheaper.

Travelers stand in line in front of a check-in counter at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul on March 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

