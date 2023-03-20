Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Number of outside directors who are ex-gov't officials increases; one-third are ex-prosecutors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gap between monthly national pension and military pension at 3 mln won; different economic starting points for the elderly (Kookmin Daily)
-- Joining hands with Wall Street, merging banks amid 'fears of financial crisis' in U.S., Europe (Donga Ilbo)
-- South Korea-Japan cooperation to speed up through 'some 100 measures, including semiconductors' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Severed from family, society even in death (Segye Times)
-- Workers in 60s and over account for 20 pct of country's workforce for 1st time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Adults who grew up in orphanages call out for assistance (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon hands gifts to Japan and receives heavy burden in return (Hankyoreh)
-- Ocean-going vessels in labor crunch; half of them set to halt operations decade later (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 23 S. Korean small and midsized firms to form industrial complex in Middle East (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Efforts to reduce interest for common people lead to increase in illegal loans (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon may receive invitation to G7 summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Dokdo, sex slaves and divided public in 'new' era of ties: Yoon (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon faces strong political backlash after Tokyo summit (Korea Times)
