SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 20.



Korean-language dailies

-- Number of outside directors who are ex-gov't officials increases; one-third are ex-prosecutors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gap between monthly national pension and military pension at 3 mln won; different economic starting points for the elderly (Kookmin Daily)

-- Joining hands with Wall Street, merging banks amid 'fears of financial crisis' in U.S., Europe (Donga Ilbo)

-- South Korea-Japan cooperation to speed up through 'some 100 measures, including semiconductors' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Severed from family, society even in death (Segye Times)

-- Workers in 60s and over account for 20 pct of country's workforce for 1st time (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Adults who grew up in orphanages call out for assistance (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon hands gifts to Japan and receives heavy burden in return (Hankyoreh)

-- Ocean-going vessels in labor crunch; half of them set to halt operations decade later (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 23 S. Korean small and midsized firms to form industrial complex in Middle East (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Efforts to reduce interest for common people lead to increase in illegal loans (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon may receive invitation to G7 summit (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Dokdo, sex slaves and divided public in 'new' era of ties: Yoon (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon faces strong political backlash after Tokyo summit (Korea Times)

(END)