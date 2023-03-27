Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

All News 08:06 March 27, 2023

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday, Seoul's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military is analyzing related details, including the missile's flight distance and apogee.

The North has strongly protested the Ssangyong amphibious landing exercise of South Korea and the United States that started last week. The drills are scheduled to end next Monday.

Youtube

https://youtu.be/hcUTe8633P8

A ballistic missile is launched toward the East Sea from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province on March 14, 2023, in this file photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

A ballistic missile is launched toward the East Sea from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province on March 14, 2023, in this file photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#N Korea #missile launch
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!