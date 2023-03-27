N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
All News 08:06 March 27, 2023
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday, Seoul's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military is analyzing related details, including the missile's flight distance and apogee.
The North has strongly protested the Ssangyong amphibious landing exercise of South Korea and the United States that started last week. The drills are scheduled to end next Monday.
(END)
