(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout details)
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Monday, Seoul's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said it detected the launches from the Chunghwa County area in North Hwanghae Province starting from around 7:47 a.m. The missiles flew some 370 kilometers before splashing into the sea, it added.
Pyongyang's latest provocation came as South Korea and the United States kicked off the Ssangyong (double dragon) amphibious landing exercise last week. It is scheduled to end next Monday.
The U.S. also reportedly plans to send a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to South Korea this week for joint drills.
(END)
