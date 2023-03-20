Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 20, 2023

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/03 Cloudy 10

Incheon 12/03 Cloudy 10

Suwon 17/01 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 19/03 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/02 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 17/-1 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/08 Sunny 20

Jeonju 19/03 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 21/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 20/04 Cloudy 10

Busan 18/09 Cloudy 10

(END)

