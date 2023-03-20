Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 20, 2023
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/03 Cloudy 10
Incheon 12/03 Cloudy 10
Suwon 17/01 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/03 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 20/02 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 17/-1 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/08 Sunny 20
Jeonju 19/03 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 21/04 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/07 Cloudy 30
Daegu 20/04 Cloudy 10
Busan 18/09 Cloudy 10
