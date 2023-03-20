S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 9-month low; gov't lifts mask mandate on public transportation

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest daily tally in about nine months on Monday, the first day of completely lifting the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.

The country reported 3,930 new COVID-19 infections, including 14 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,702,960, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The Monday figure is the lowest since June 27, when the tally stood at 3,419.

The KDCA reported nine deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 34,171. The number of critically ill patients stood at 122, down by two from the previous day.



A sign in a subway station in Seoul on March 20, 2023, reads that the indoor mask mandate is lifted but wearing a mask is still strongly recommended on public transportation. (Yonhap)

Starting Monday, the government lifted the mask-wearing mandate on public transportation, less than two months after it removed the mask requirement for most indoor places except for public transportation, hospitals and a few other high-risk areas.

The mask mandate will remain in place for medical facilities, pharmacies and other infection-prone places. Pharmacies at open public spaces, such as discount stores or train stations, will be exempt from the requirement.

jwc@yna.co.kr

(END)