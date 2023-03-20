American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist
INCHEON, March 20 (Yonhap) -- A 27-year-old American man arrested for secretly painting graffiti on South Korean trains last year admitted to all of the charges in his court trial in Incheon on Monday, saying he is an artist.
The man has been indicted on six charges, including property damage, after allegedly breaking into nine subway train garages across the country between Sept. 14-24 and spray-painting graffiti on trains, together with a 28-year-old Italian accomplice.
He was apprehended in Romania last November and brought back to South Korea in January, but the Italian accomplice still remains at large.
In his first court trial at the Incheon District Court in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, the American said through his lawyer that he admits to all of his charges. When the judge asked about his occupation, the American said in a relatively calm voice, "I'm an artist."
The lawyer said consultations on compensation issues have been under way between the American's family and the concerned subway companies.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(4th) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
N. Korea says it conducted 2-day drills simulating tactical nuclear counterattack
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military