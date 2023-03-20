American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist

INCHEON, March 20 (Yonhap) -- A 27-year-old American man arrested for secretly painting graffiti on South Korean trains last year admitted to all of the charges in his court trial in Incheon on Monday, saying he is an artist.

The man has been indicted on six charges, including property damage, after allegedly breaking into nine subway train garages across the country between Sept. 14-24 and spray-painting graffiti on trains, together with a 28-year-old Italian accomplice.

He was apprehended in Romania last November and brought back to South Korea in January, but the Italian accomplice still remains at large.

In his first court trial at the Incheon District Court in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, the American said through his lawyer that he admits to all of his charges. When the judge asked about his occupation, the American said in a relatively calm voice, "I'm an artist."

The lawyer said consultations on compensation issues have been under way between the American's family and the concerned subway companies.



This photo provided by the Incheon Transit Corp. shows graffiti on the outside of a subway train. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

