Yoon calls for follow-up measures to Japan visit

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Monday to take follow-up measures to his visit to Japan to ensure the public feels the improvement in relations between the two countries, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with senior presidential secretaries after returning from a visit to Tokyo on Thursday and Friday, which included a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and signaled a thaw in the two countries' long-strained relations.

"Each ministry should make every effort to take follow-up measures to ensure the people actually feel the improvement and cooperation in South Korea-Japan relations," Yoon said, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

Yoon also spoke to the labor ministry's plan to revise the 52-hour workweek, saying it should come up with "sure guarantees" to ensure the people do not worry about compensation in terms of pay or vacation days.

The ministry's initial proposal to raise the legal cap on weekly work hours to 69 hours, on the condition that the total work hours in a month or longer periods do not exceed the limit in the current 52-hour workweek system, has faced backlash especially from young generations.



