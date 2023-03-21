S. Korea, U.S. to expand cooperation in science, technology

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in science and technology, Seoul's science ministry said Tuesday.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said it signed a joint statement of intent with the Science and Technology Directorate, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in Seoul, to foster cooperation in digital transformation.

Under the joint statement, the two countries will carry out joint research on core infrastructure, unmanned drone systems, cybersecurity and biochemical defense and promote human exchanges in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The deal is a follow-up to the Seoul-Washington summit last year when both leaders promised to strengthen bilateral partnership in up-to-date technologies, according to the ministry.

The Ministry of Science and ICT (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)