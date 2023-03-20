SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



TaekwangInd 717,000 UP 3,000

Boryung 8,370 UP 70

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,150 DN 350

LG Corp. 87,000 DN 3,500

Daewoong 14,890 UP 40

KAL 22,750 UP 50

POSCO CHEMICAL 247,000 DN 5,500

Shinsegae 211,000 UP 4,500

Nongshim 358,000 DN 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,700 DN 90

LOTTE Fine Chem 54,600 UP 300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,940 UP 230

Youngpoong 540,000 DN 15,000

DB HiTek 48,900 UP 600

KIA CORP. 78,000 DN 2,200

HyundaiEng&Const 37,050 UP 850

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,600 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 208,500 DN 7,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,160 UP 160

Kogas 26,550 DN 600

CJ 97,000 UP 1,400

Hanwha 25,400 UP 300

SK hynix 83,700 DN 300

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

SGBC 49,200 DN 400

DB INSURANCE 70,700 DN 2,800

LOTTE 28,700 UP 200

SLCORP 24,800 DN 850

Yuhan 51,200 DN 500

POSCO Holdings 319,000 DN 2,000

GCH Corp 15,290 DN 50

Hyosung 64,300 DN 100

LotteChilsung 157,300 DN 1,600

SamsungElec 60,200 DN 1,100

DongwonInd 49,800 DN 50

NHIS 8,540 0

HyundaiMtr 175,100 DN 1,500

AmoreG 37,650 UP 1,200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 UP 10

SKC 100,100 UP 300

