KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 717,000 UP 3,000
Boryung 8,370 UP 70
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,150 DN 350
LG Corp. 87,000 DN 3,500
Daewoong 14,890 UP 40
KAL 22,750 UP 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 247,000 DN 5,500
Shinsegae 211,000 UP 4,500
Nongshim 358,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,700 DN 90
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,600 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,940 UP 230
Youngpoong 540,000 DN 15,000
DB HiTek 48,900 UP 600
KIA CORP. 78,000 DN 2,200
HyundaiEng&Const 37,050 UP 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,600 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 208,500 DN 7,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,160 UP 160
Kogas 26,550 DN 600
CJ 97,000 UP 1,400
Hanwha 25,400 UP 300
SK hynix 83,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
SGBC 49,200 DN 400
DB INSURANCE 70,700 DN 2,800
LOTTE 28,700 UP 200
SLCORP 24,800 DN 850
Yuhan 51,200 DN 500
POSCO Holdings 319,000 DN 2,000
GCH Corp 15,290 DN 50
Hyosung 64,300 DN 100
LotteChilsung 157,300 DN 1,600
SamsungElec 60,200 DN 1,100
DongwonInd 49,800 DN 50
NHIS 8,540 0
HyundaiMtr 175,100 DN 1,500
AmoreG 37,650 UP 1,200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 UP 10
SKC 100,100 UP 300
(MORE)
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
(4th) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
N. Korea says it conducted 2-day drills simulating tactical nuclear counterattack