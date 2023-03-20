Ottogi 434,500 UP 2,500

LS 70,300 UP 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES96300 UP600

HtlShilla 74,900 UP 1,900

GS E&C 21,100 DN 200

GC Corp 118,300 UP 200

GS Retail 27,350 UP 650

SamsungElecMech 150,300 DN 2,700

MERITZ SECU 6,760 UP 110

Hanmi Science 37,850 DN 450

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 715,000 DN 6,000

KPIC 165,100 UP 8,000

DongkukStlMill 12,090 UP 90

TaihanElecWire 1,447 UP 7

LX INT 29,100 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 33,400 DN 1,150

S-Oil 76,600 UP 200

LG Innotek 253,500 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,600 UP 500

HMM 20,100 DN 300

HYUNDAI WIA 54,100 DN 600

KSOE 73,100 UP 300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0

MS IND 18,280 DN 60

KumhoPetrochem 146,100 UP 6,400

OCI 95,700 UP 3,300

LS ELECTRIC 56,000 UP 500

KorZinc 526,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 4,920 UP 10

IS DONGSEO 41,000 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 66,300 UP 2,200

Hanssem 50,300 DN 1,600

F&F 131,300 UP 1,300

HITEJINRO 22,100 DN 500

CJ LOGISTICS 78,500 DN 400

DL 51,400 UP 100

Daesang 18,950 DN 140

SKNetworks 4,155 0

ORION Holdings 15,230 DN 90

KCC 217,500 UP 1,000

(MORE)