KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Ottogi 434,500 UP 2,500
LS 70,300 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES96300 UP600
HtlShilla 74,900 UP 1,900
GS E&C 21,100 DN 200
GC Corp 118,300 UP 200
GS Retail 27,350 UP 650
SamsungElecMech 150,300 DN 2,700
MERITZ SECU 6,760 UP 110
Hanmi Science 37,850 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 715,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 165,100 UP 8,000
DongkukStlMill 12,090 UP 90
TaihanElecWire 1,447 UP 7
LX INT 29,100 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 33,400 DN 1,150
S-Oil 76,600 UP 200
LG Innotek 253,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,600 UP 500
HMM 20,100 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 54,100 DN 600
KSOE 73,100 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 18,280 DN 60
KumhoPetrochem 146,100 UP 6,400
OCI 95,700 UP 3,300
LS ELECTRIC 56,000 UP 500
KorZinc 526,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,920 UP 10
IS DONGSEO 41,000 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 66,300 UP 2,200
Hanssem 50,300 DN 1,600
F&F 131,300 UP 1,300
HITEJINRO 22,100 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 78,500 DN 400
DL 51,400 UP 100
Daesang 18,950 DN 140
SKNetworks 4,155 0
ORION Holdings 15,230 DN 90
KCC 217,500 UP 1,000
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
(4th) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
N. Korea says it conducted 2-day drills simulating tactical nuclear counterattack