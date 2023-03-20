KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKBP 61,200 DN 800
SamsungSecu 30,850 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 9,000 UP 190
Mobis 212,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 95,700 UP 600
SKTelecom 47,650 UP 800
S-1 54,200 0
HyundaiElev 26,100 UP 200
ZINUS 28,750 DN 450
Hanchem 200,000 UP 200
DWS 39,550 UP 250
KEPCO 18,310 UP 360
SAMSUNG SDS 118,900 DN 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,650 UP 1,050
KUMHOTIRE 3,195 DN 10
Hanon Systems 8,460 DN 100
SK 162,900 DN 2,100
ShinpoongPharm 18,340 DN 290
Handsome 24,600 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,900 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 13,160 UP 60
COWAY 49,200 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,500 UP 1,700
IBK 9,600 DN 130
DONGSUH 19,480 DN 80
SamsungEng 30,250 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 DN 1,400
PanOcean 5,670 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 29,800 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 19,190 UP 70
LOTTE CONF 105,600 DN 1,100
KT 30,250 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20600 DN300
LOTTE TOUR 12,920 UP 340
LG Uplus 10,980 UP 170
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,600 DN 500
KT&G 90,600 DN 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 17,020 DN 70
Doosanfc 33,500 DN 450
LG Display 14,560 UP 20
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
(4th) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
N. Korea says it conducted 2-day drills simulating tactical nuclear counterattack