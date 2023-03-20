KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kangwonland 19,170 UP 250
NAVER 201,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 61,000 UP 800
NCsoft 376,500 DN 7,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,700 DN 1,300
COSMAX 78,900 UP 2,700
KIWOOM 95,500 DN 1,200
DSME 23,250 DN 150
HDSINFRA 7,530 UP 130
DWEC 4,185 DN 15
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,700 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 311,000 0
KEPCO KPS 36,800 DN 50
LG H&H 572,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 683,000 DN 19,000
KEPCO E&C 74,600 UP 2,100
ShinhanGroup 34,700 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,600 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 113,900 DN 4,000
Celltrion 157,900 UP 1,400
TKG Huchems 18,820 DN 10
JB Financial Group 8,790 UP 60
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,700 UP 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,000 UP 800
KIH 53,100 0
GS 39,500 DN 250
LIG Nex1 69,900 UP 700
Fila Holdings 37,450 DN 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,900 DN 900
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,300 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,480 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 127,800 UP 1,400
FOOSUNG 12,710 UP 130
SK Innovation 158,400 DN 3,800
POONGSAN 35,800 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 48,400 DN 50
Hansae 15,610 DN 320
Youngone Corp 44,000 DN 1,000
CSWIND 70,000 DN 700
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(4th) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
-
N. Korea says it conducted 2-day drills simulating tactical nuclear counterattack