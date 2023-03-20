KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 19,560 UP 660
KOLON IND 41,050 UP 800
HanmiPharm 262,500 UP 1,000
SD Biosensor 21,200 DN 200
Meritz Financial 42,450 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,190 DN 60
emart 106,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 38,600 UP 650
PIAM 36,750 UP 300
HANJINKAL 44,300 DN 350
DoubleUGames 42,200 DN 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,750 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 UP 4,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,500 DN 10
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 423,500 UP 18,500
HDC-OP 11,200 DN 180
WooriFinancialGroup 11,020 DN 70
Doosan Bobcat 39,850 UP 50
HL MANDO 45,150 DN 1,450
HD HYUNDAI 56,000 DN 400
KRAFTON 165,200 UP 800
BGF Retail 174,300 DN 400
Netmarble 58,700 DN 200
HANILCMT 11,210 UP 150
KakaoBank 24,800 UP 100
ORION 133,000 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,230 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 78,800 UP 100
SKBS 71,500 UP 1,800
SKCHEM 73,400 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 428,000 UP 9,000
SK ie technology 61,800 UP 100
DOOSAN 101,300 DN 5,700
SKSQUARE 36,850 UP 50
LG Energy Solution 544,000 DN 9,000
DL E&C 32,600 DN 1,100
HYBE 184,000 UP 4,600
K Car 12,200 UP 40
kakaopay 59,500 DN 500
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
(4th) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
N. Korea says it conducted 2-day drills simulating tactical nuclear counterattack