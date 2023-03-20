Kia unveils all-electric EV5 SUV concept in China
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Monday unveiled the all-electric EV5 SUV concept at an electric vehicle (EV) event held in China.
Kia introduced the EV5 concept at Kia EV Day planned only for Chinese customers before it launches an electric SUV model based on the concept this year.
The EV5 has been developed under Kia's new design philosophy, "Opposites United," which embodies its shifting focus toward electrification, Kia said in a statement.
The EV5 comes with a bold and strong exterior design, and its flat-floor EV architecture offers an interior space with swivel seats rotatable up to 180 degrees, it said.
Kia and its bigger affiliate, Hyundai Motor Co., have been struggling with weak sales in China due to increased competition and the lingering impact of political tensions between Seoul and Beijing caused by the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system, called THAAD, in South Korea in 2017.
This year, the maker of K5 sedans and Sorento SUVs aims to sell 170,000 units in the world's biggest automobile market, up 80 percent from the 95,000 units it sold last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
(4th) N. Korea fires one SRBM toward East Sea: military
-
N. Korea says it conducted 2-day drills simulating tactical nuclear counterattack