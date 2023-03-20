PPP leader discusses N.K. threats, economic issues with U.S. ambassador
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon met with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Monday and discussed bilateral issues ranging from North Korea's provocations to President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming trip to the U.S. next month.
During the meeting, which was their first since Kim's election as leader, Kim stressed the importance of trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in the face of growing threats from North Korea.
Kim also said last week's summit between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will contribute to such efforts.
Kim expressed concern the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act could hurt Korean automakers in the U.S. and hoped the two countries will resolve such economic issues on the occasion of Yoon's visit to Washington.
Goldberg stressed that the U.S. commitment to South Korea's defense remains "ironclad" and that Seoul is an "exemplary ally, partner and friend."
Goldberg also praised the outcome of the Korea-Japan summit and Yoon's efforts to restore bilateral ties.
"We greatly value Korea's commitment to promoting trilateral and bilateral ties with Japan as witnessed at the ROK-Japan summit just last week, and we admire the actions and statements that were made there by President Yoon," he said.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
