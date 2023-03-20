The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

S. Korea expresses regret over 'distorted' reports on Yoon-Kishida summit

SEOUL -- South Korea has expressed regret to Japan over a series of "distorted" reports on last week's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and asked that such reports not be repeated, a presidential official said Monday.

Japan's Sankei Shimbun reported the same day that Kishida asked Yoon to faithfully implement a 2015 agreement on the issue of Korean women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II, as well as the lifting of restrictions on imports of seafood from Fukushima.



-----------------

Names of ex-convicts who remove electronic devices to be disclosed to public

SEOUL -- The justice ministry will disclose the names of those who remove their electronic ankle devices and flee, in order to facilitate their quick arrest, legal sources said Monday.

The new rule has been in effect since Friday, the sources said.



-----------------

Biz communities hail Yoon-Kishida summit as 'turning point' in bilateral ties

SEOUL -- South Korean business communities Monday hailed last week's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as a "turning point" in bilateral relations, expressing hope for Kishida's return visit to Seoul soon.

The summit, which came days after Seoul's announcement on plans to resolve the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, signaled a thaw in bilateral ties that have remained badly frayed over historical and other thorny issues stemming from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.



-----------------

Police looking into suspected narcotics use by Chun's grandson

SEOUL -- Police have launched a preliminary investigation into a grandson of former President Chun Doo-hwan over suspected illegal drug use, officials said Monday.

Chun Woo-won, who is currently in New York City, recently made allegations about corruption involving his family as well as suspected drug offenses by him and some of his acquaintances.



-----------------

Klinsmann looks forward to learning opportunity in first S. Korea training camp

PAJU, South Korea -- Jurgen Klinsmann, freshly appointed as head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, said Monday he is embracing the crash course on his new players.

Klinsmann is gearing up for his South Korea coaching debut Friday against Colombia in Ulsan, some 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul. After Colombia, South Korea will host Uruguay on March 28 in Seoul. The German tactician opened his first training camp Monday at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, around 30 km north of Seoul.



-----------------

DP leader vows to use 'all possible means' to hold Yoon accountable over summit with Japan

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung pledged Monday to get to the bottom of suspicions that President Yoon Suk Yeol made a series of unannounced concessions significantly hurting national interests when he held a summit with Japan last week.

Lee, of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), made the remark during a party meeting, citing news reports saying Thursday's summit between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dealt not only with the issue of wartime forced labor, but also other unannounced topics, such as sovereignty over South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.



-----------------

Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use

SEOUL -- Actor Yoo Ah-in is scheduled to appear before police later this week for questioning over allegations of illegal drug use, police officials said Monday.

The actor, who tested positive for four banned substances -- propofol, marijuana, cocaine and ketamine -- in a recent forensic drug test, will undergo questioning Friday as a criminal suspect at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, they said.



(END)