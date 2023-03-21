Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:23 March 21, 2023

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Humanity to face 'survival crisis' by 2040 at this rate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea conducts nuclear blast drills at height of 800 m, unveils will to attack S. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Power seniors' sharply rise despite availability of mostly simple labor jobs (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea brandishes tactical nuke in response to S. Korea-U.S. Ssangyong amphibious landing drills (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea says detonation device exploded in air, raising threats of nuke deployment (Segye Times)
-- Japan invites President Yoon to May G-7 summit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Automobile sector races ahead amid crisis, overtakes chips in exports (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- UBS acquires Credit Suisse, allaying fears of financial crisis for now (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea demonstrates nuclear warhead explosion at height of 800 m (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Despite swift sale of Credit Suisse, fire continues to spread (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Unorganized real estate regulations to be overhauled (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Pyongyang conducts nuke counterattack drills (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK drill simulates nuclear air burst (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon-Kishida meeting raises expectations of 3-way talks with China (Korea Times)
