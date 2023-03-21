SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 21.



Korean-language dailies

-- Humanity to face 'survival crisis' by 2040 at this rate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea conducts nuclear blast drills at height of 800 m, unveils will to attack S. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Power seniors' sharply rise despite availability of mostly simple labor jobs (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea brandishes tactical nuke in response to S. Korea-U.S. Ssangyong amphibious landing drills (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea says detonation device exploded in air, raising threats of nuke deployment (Segye Times)

-- Japan invites President Yoon to May G-7 summit (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Automobile sector races ahead amid crisis, overtakes chips in exports (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- UBS acquires Credit Suisse, allaying fears of financial crisis for now (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea demonstrates nuclear warhead explosion at height of 800 m (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Despite swift sale of Credit Suisse, fire continues to spread (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Unorganized real estate regulations to be overhauled (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Pyongyang conducts nuke counterattack drills (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- NK drill simulates nuclear air burst (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon-Kishida meeting raises expectations of 3-way talks with China (Korea Times)

