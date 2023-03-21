Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Japanese animation 'Suzume' tops 2 mln admissions in S. Korea

All News 07:56 March 21, 2023

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The Japanese animated film "Suzume" has garnered over 2 million admissions in the first 13 days of its release in South Korea, its local distributor said Tuesday.

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai's latest animation surpassed 2 million admissions at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Media Castle said.

It became the second movie released this year that has exceeded the 2-million mark following another Japanese animation, "The First Slam Dunk."

"Suzume" has stayed on top of the local box office since it hit local theaters on March 8.

It is an adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close magical doors that are releasing disasters all over Japan.

A scene from the Japanese animated film "Suzume" is seen in this photo provided by the multiplex operator Showbox (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A scene from the Japanese animated film "Suzume" is seen in this photo provided by the multiplex operator Showbox (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Suzume #Japanese animation
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!