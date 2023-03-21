BLACKPINK Jennie's 'Solo' music video hits record high 900 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The music video for "Solo," an individual single from Jennie, a member of popular girl group BLACKPINK, topped 900 million views on YouTube on Tuesday, a first for any female K-pop solo artist.
The video hit the milestone four years and four months after it was uploaded, the group's agency, YG Entertainment, said.
"Solo" became the first music video by any female solo artist from Korea to reach 900 million YouTube views.
The individual debut single by Jennie about a woman who does not wallow in sadness after a breakup and embraces independence became a huge success upon its release in 2018.
The band will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a major U.S. music and art festival, next month in Indio, California. In July, it will perform for the first time at a British music festival, headlining the British Summer Time Hyde Park in London.
