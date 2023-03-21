Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning

All News 09:40 March 21, 2023

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Websites of some major North Korean organs, including the country's state media outlets and the foreign ministry, were knocked offline for an unknown reason Tuesday morning.

As of 9 a.m., there were failures in connecting to North Korean domain names ending in ".kp," such as the official Korean Central News Agency and the main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun.

The exact cause for the problem was not immediately confirmed.

In January 2022, the North's major websites reportedly suffered a similar problem due to a suspected distributed denial-of-service attack. At that time, the North's internet went down for about six hours.

An image of a hacker's cyberattack (Yonhap)

