Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 21, 2023

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 22/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/09 Cloudy 0

Jeju 18/13 Rain 60

Daegu 23/07 Sunny 10

Busan 18/11 Cloudy 30

