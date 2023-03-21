Exports down 17.4 pct during first 20 days of March

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 17.4 percent on-year in the first 20 days of March, data showed Tuesday, amid the protracted downcycle in the global semiconductor industry.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$30.9 billion in the March 1-20 period, compared with $37.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports decreased 5.7 percent on-year to $37.3 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $6.3 billion.

In February, the country's outbound shipments fell 7.5 percent on-year to $50.1 billion as exports of chips dived 42.5 percent over the period.

Exports have logged an on-year fall since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to tame inflation. The country has suffered a trade deficit for 12 straight months.

South Korea announces its full monthly trade balance report on the first day of each month.



Cranes unload containers from carriers at Busan Port in the port city of Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

