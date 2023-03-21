Exports down 17.4 pct during first 20 days of March
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 17.4 percent on-year in the first 20 days of March, data showed Tuesday, amid the protracted downcycle in the global semiconductor industry.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$30.9 billion in the March 1-20 period, compared with $37.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports decreased 5.7 percent on-year to $37.3 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $6.3 billion.
In February, the country's outbound shipments fell 7.5 percent on-year to $50.1 billion as exports of chips dived 42.5 percent over the period.
Exports have logged an on-year fall since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to tame inflation. The country has suffered a trade deficit for 12 straight months.
South Korea announces its full monthly trade balance report on the first day of each month.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
-
American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use
-
S. Korea expresses regret over 'distorted' reports on Yoon-Kishida summit