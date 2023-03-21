S. Korea's Navy stages major drills to honor fallen troops in Yellow Sea

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy kicked off annual maritime drills Tuesday to sharpen readiness and honor sailors who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty near the western inter-Korean sea border, officials said.

The four-day drills got under way in waters off the country's eastern, western and southern coasts to mark West Sea Defense Day, commemorating the 55 service members who died in action while serving to defend the Northern Limit Line (NLL) from 2002-2010.

The Navy has mobilized some 20 warships, including the 3,200-ton destroyer Eulji Mundeok, the 2,800-ton frigate Seoul and the 14,500-ton amphibious landing ship Dokdo, as well as around 20 planes, such as maritime surveillance aircraft.

The 1st and 2nd Fleets are to stage anti-submarine training as well as anti-ship and anti-air live-fire drills in the East and Yellow Seas, respectively. The 3rd Fleet is set to conduct drills to fend off enemy infiltration in the South Sea and to protect major ports in the area.

"The noble spirit of sacrifice of the 55 sailors and Marines who gave their lives to protect the Yellow Sea has led to our troops' will for decisive combat," R. Adm. An Sang-min, commander of the 2nd Fleet, was quoted as saying.



This file photo, taken Jan. 5, 2023, shows the 3,200-ton Eulji Mundeok destroyer conducting anti-air firing drills in the Yellow Sea. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

