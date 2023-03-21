S. Korea decides to lower emission reduction target for industrial sector
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to lower the greenhouse gas reduction target for the industrial sector, while maintaining the overall target to reduce total emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared with 2018 levels, a presidential commission said Tuesday.
Under the adjusted target by sectors, the industrial sector will be required to cut its emissions by 11.4 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030, compared with the previous reduction target of 14.5 percent, the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth said in a statement.
The commission cited difficulties in supply of raw materials and technology prospects as a reason for the adjustment.
"The target is eased in consideration of domestic conditions such as supply and demand of raw materials and technology prospects," the commission said.
In contrast, the target to reduce emissions in the renewable energy sector will be raised to 45.9 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030, compared with the previous target of 44.4 percent, it said.
To meet the total target by 2030, the government will increase energy production by nuclear power plants.
"We will accelerate the conversion of clean energy by reducing coal power generation and expanding the generation of nuclear power plants and renewable energy," the commission said.
The government will provide more financial support to help companies commercialize their technologies to cut greenhouse gas emissions, it said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
-
American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use
-
S. Korea expresses regret over 'distorted' reports on Yoon-Kishida summit