Guided tour of Gyeongbok Palace's marquee pavilion to resume next month

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Gyeongbok Palace, a royal palace in Seoul, will offer a special guided tour of its marquee pavilion overlooking a beautiful pond, starting next month, cultural authorities said Tuesday.

The Cultural Heritage Administration's department that preserves and manages royal palaces and tombs said the guided tour of Gyeonghoeru inside the palace will run four times a day from April 1 to Oct. 30.

Gyeonghoeru is a two-story pavilion built in the pond northwest of the palace's main building of Geunjeongjeon. It was used for royal banquets and special government functions, such as state occasions to welcome foreign envoys during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).



Gyeonghoeru, the pavilion inside Gyeongbok Palace used for banquets for the king and his subjects and foreign emissaries, is seen in this photo provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Visitors can view the scenery of the palace and Mount Inwang from the second floor, where public access is usually restricted.

The program is operated on a reservation basis, and 30 people can participate per session. There will be no tour in July when temperatures normally go up in the country.



