S. Korea seeks to block N. Korea from acquiring satellite-related materials

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government announced a ban Tuesday on the export via a third country of dozens of materials that can be used for North Korea's satellite development.

The move is aimed at prohibiting the secretive nuclear-armed nation from circumventing U.N. Security Council sanctions, as Pyongyang said it plans to put what it claims to be a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in spring.

A total of 77 items used for the satellite system have been placed on a "watch list," including solar cell laydowns, coarse sun sensor assemblies, star trackers, image data handling units, X-band transmitters and control moment gyro actuation units.

The measure is meant to draw renewed global attention to the urgency of blocking the North from acquiring such strategic materials.

Seoul's foreign ministry said it has already shared the list with other nations so that they can use it for their export controls on the North.



In December last year, Pyongyang said it conducted a "final-stage" test to develop a "military reconnaissance satellite" that will be put into orbit by April.

Seoul has also decided to impose additional independent sanctions on four individuals and six institutions involved in Pyongyang's missile and nuclear weapons programs, and the country's evasions of international sanctions.

Those blacklisted include Ri Yong-gil, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, and Tan Wee Beng, a Singaporean national accused of having laundered money through the U.S. financial system on behalf of North Korea.

Among the organizations blacklisted are the North's Central Public Prosecutors' Office and Cholsan Trading Co.

It marked the fifth round of Seoul's own sanctions on Pyongyang since the launch of the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol administration in May last year.

