Main opposition unilaterally passes motion for parliamentary hearing on school violence case
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday unilaterally passed a motion to hold a parliamentary hearing next week on a school bullying case involving the son of a former senior prosecutor.
The prosecutor-turned-lawyer, Chung Sun-sin, had been named head of the National Office of Investigation, but his appointment was canceled a day later amid public outrage over revelations that his son seriously bullied a schoolmate in high school.
What fueled the public anger was the fact that the son bullied the victim while boasting of his father's status as a senior prosecutor, and that he was ordered to transfer schools as punishment, but the parents filed a lawsuit to get the transfer order reversed.
Some critics have raised suspicions over how Chung's son was admitted to Seoul National University, one of the most prestigious universities in South Korea, despite his record of school violence.
On Tuesday, opposition members of the parliamentary education committee passed the motion to hold a hearing on the case on March 31, after members of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) walked out of the meeting in protest.
PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young accused the DP of "destroying" the democratic procedure of the Assembly.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use
-
S. Korea expresses regret over 'distorted' reports on Yoon-Kishida summit
-
American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist