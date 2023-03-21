Main opposition unilaterally passes motion for parliamentary hearing on school violence case

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday unilaterally passed a motion to hold a parliamentary hearing next week on a school bullying case involving the son of a former senior prosecutor.

The prosecutor-turned-lawyer, Chung Sun-sin, had been named head of the National Office of Investigation, but his appointment was canceled a day later amid public outrage over revelations that his son seriously bullied a schoolmate in high school.

What fueled the public anger was the fact that the son bullied the victim while boasting of his father's status as a senior prosecutor, and that he was ordered to transfer schools as punishment, but the parents filed a lawsuit to get the transfer order reversed.

Some critics have raised suspicions over how Chung's son was admitted to Seoul National University, one of the most prestigious universities in South Korea, despite his record of school violence.

On Tuesday, opposition members of the parliamentary education committee passed the motion to hold a hearing on the case on March 31, after members of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) walked out of the meeting in protest.

PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young accused the DP of "destroying" the democratic procedure of the Assembly.



