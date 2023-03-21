Seoul shares up late Tues. morning on eased woes over global banking system
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning as concerns over a global banking sector crisis have somewhat eased following UBS' deal to buy Credit Suisse.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 15.49 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,394.69 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened higher, tracking Wall Street gains overnight, and had maintained the upward momentum on buying by institutions and retail investors.
On Sunday, Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, said it has agreed to buy troubled Credit Suisse in an emergency rescue deal engineered by its government, as major nations have been working hard to stem the spread of the turmoil in the global financial sector following the collapse of American lenders earlier this month.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares gathered ground.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.33 percent, and chip giant SK hynix advanced 1.19 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 1.1 percent, and Samsung SDI added 0.42 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.4 percent, while its affiliate Kia remained flat.
But bio shares fell on profit taking. Samsung Biologics shed 0.25 percent, and Celltrion sank 1.27 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,306.25 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 3.85 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
