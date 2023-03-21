Main opposition threatens to open parliamentary investigation into Yoon-Kishida summit
By Kim Na-young
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) will consider a parliamentary investigation into last week's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, its floor leader said, stepping up suspicions Yoon made secret concessions during the meeting.
The DP has slammed Thursday's summit as "humiliating diplomacy," denouncing the government's decision to compensate local victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own without asking Japan's government or companies for contributions.
Its criticism rose further following Japanese media reports that unannounced topics were also discussed during the meeting, such as the issue of South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo, Japan's wartime sexual slavery and Seoul's import ban on fisheries products from Japan's Fukushima.
"I wonder how many bills we have received from Japan after giving up everything without getting even a word of apology from Japan," DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said. "We will uncover the truth about the entire Korea-Japan summit from the self compensation plan, the sovereignty over Dokdo, the comfort women deal and the issue of Fukushima fisheries product imports."
Yoon's office has expressed regret to Japan, calling the reports "distorted," and said it cannot disclose the details of the summit discussions, but the issues of wartime sexual slavery and Dokdo were not discussed during the summit.
"The fact that the presidential office cannot disclose whether the ban on Fukushima's fisheries products was discussed means it was actually discussed," the DP floor leader said.
"The president of the Republic of Korea should have clearly pointed out the problem, but if he opened the door for the import of Fukushima's fisheries products, it means he sold out people's lives and their right to health, as well as history."
Rep. Kim Sung-hwan, the DP's top policymaker, called on Yoon to reveal the truth on whether such issues had been discussed, saying they are matters of South Korea's territorial sovereignty, history and people's safety.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use
-
S. Korea expresses regret over 'distorted' reports on Yoon-Kishida summit
-
American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist