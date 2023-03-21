S. Korean, U.S. Air Force chiefs discuss regional security
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Top South Korean and U.S. Air Force officials had discussions on regional security and bilateral defense cooperation during a session held at a military base south of Seoul earlier this week, officials here said Tuesday.
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa met with U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall at the base in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday. It marked the first visit to Korea by a U.S. Air Force secretary in five years.
The two sides exchanged views on North Korea's recent military provocations and the overall security landscape on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the officials.
Jung officially invited Kendall to attend a major defense exhibition, called ADEX 2023, slated to take place in October here.
Before their talks, they visited the Korean Air and Space Operations Center at the air base to encourage South Korean and U.S. troops engaging in the combined 11-day Freedom Shield exercise set to conclude Thursday.
Kendall wrapped up his two-day visit here on Monday.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use
-
S. Korea expresses regret over 'distorted' reports on Yoon-Kishida summit
-
American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist