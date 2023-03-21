KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK 167,200 UP 4,300
Hanon Systems 8,440 DN 20
SamsungEng 29,950 DN 300
NAVER 200,500 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 UP 500
DONGSUH 19,430 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 108,800 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,100 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 19,520 UP 330
LOTTE CONF 107,000 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 500
PanOcean 5,640 DN 30
Kangwonland 19,920 UP 750
IBK 9,710 UP 110
KT 30,400 UP 150
LG Display 14,290 DN 270
KT&G 89,900 DN 700
Doosan Enerbility 16,750 DN 270
Doosanfc 33,900 UP 400
Kakao 60,900 DN 100
LOTTE TOUR 13,400 UP 480
LG Uplus 11,130 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21000 UP400
ORION Holdings 15,820 UP 590
KCC 223,500 UP 6,000
SKBP 61,000 DN 200
CJ 100,400 UP 3,400
DB HiTek 47,700 DN 1,200
DongkukStlMill 12,230 UP 140
SamsungF&MIns 207,500 DN 1,000
Kogas 26,350 DN 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,280 UP 120
Hanwha 25,350 DN 50
LX INT 28,850 DN 250
HyundaiEng&Const 36,400 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,850 UP 250
DB INSURANCE 72,300 UP 1,600
POSCO Holdings 319,000 0
SLCORP 24,800 0
Yuhan 51,400 UP 200
(MORE)
-
