SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SK 167,200 UP 4,300

Hanon Systems 8,440 DN 20

SamsungEng 29,950 DN 300

NAVER 200,500 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 UP 500

DONGSUH 19,430 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 108,800 UP 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 81,100 UP 600

CheilWorldwide 19,520 UP 330

LOTTE CONF 107,000 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 500

PanOcean 5,640 DN 30

Kangwonland 19,920 UP 750

IBK 9,710 UP 110

KT 30,400 UP 150

LG Display 14,290 DN 270

KT&G 89,900 DN 700

Doosan Enerbility 16,750 DN 270

Doosanfc 33,900 UP 400

Kakao 60,900 DN 100

LOTTE TOUR 13,400 UP 480

LG Uplus 11,130 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21000 UP400

ORION Holdings 15,820 UP 590

KCC 223,500 UP 6,000

SKBP 61,000 DN 200

CJ 100,400 UP 3,400

DB HiTek 47,700 DN 1,200

DongkukStlMill 12,230 UP 140

SamsungF&MIns 207,500 DN 1,000

Kogas 26,350 DN 200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,280 UP 120

Hanwha 25,350 DN 50

LX INT 28,850 DN 250

HyundaiEng&Const 36,400 DN 650

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,850 UP 250

DB INSURANCE 72,300 UP 1,600

POSCO Holdings 319,000 0

SLCORP 24,800 0

Yuhan 51,400 UP 200

(MORE)