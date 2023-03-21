KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 155,700 DN 1,600
LOTTE 28,700 0
DongwonInd 49,800 0
HyundaiMtr 175,800 UP 700
AmoreG 37,950 UP 300
GCH Corp 15,160 DN 130
SamsungElec 60,300 UP 100
NHIS 8,620 UP 80
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
AMOREPACIFIC 131,000 UP 3,200
LIG Nex1 69,900 0
Fila Holdings 37,750 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,300 UP 3,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,050 UP 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,470 DN 10
GS 39,350 DN 150
TaekwangInd 720,000 UP 3,000
Daewoong 14,910 UP 20
SSANGYONGCNE 5,840 UP 140
TaihanElecWire 1,446 DN 1
Hyundai M&F INS 34,000 UP 600
SKNetworks 4,175 UP 20
Daesang 19,050 UP 100
Shinsegae 211,000 0
SGBC 49,450 UP 250
Hyosung 65,000 UP 700
Nongshim 360,000 UP 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 249,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,700 UP 1,100
LG Corp. 85,700 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,650 UP 500
KAL 22,700 DN 50
Boryung 8,410 UP 40
CJ LOGISTICS 78,700 UP 200
DOOSAN 102,600 UP 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,850 DN 90
KIA CORP. 77,700 DN 300
SK hynix 83,600 DN 100
HITEJINRO 21,750 DN 350
Youngpoong 548,000 UP 8,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use
-
S. Korea expresses regret over 'distorted' reports on Yoon-Kishida summit
-
American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist