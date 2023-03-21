LotteChilsung 155,700 DN 1,600

LOTTE 28,700 0

DongwonInd 49,800 0

HyundaiMtr 175,800 UP 700

AmoreG 37,950 UP 300

GCH Corp 15,160 DN 130

SamsungElec 60,300 UP 100

NHIS 8,620 UP 80

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

AMOREPACIFIC 131,000 UP 3,200

LIG Nex1 69,900 0

Fila Holdings 37,750 UP 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,300 UP 3,400

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,050 UP 750

HANWHA LIFE 2,470 DN 10

GS 39,350 DN 150

TaekwangInd 720,000 UP 3,000

Daewoong 14,910 UP 20

SSANGYONGCNE 5,840 UP 140

TaihanElecWire 1,446 DN 1

Hyundai M&F INS 34,000 UP 600

SKNetworks 4,175 UP 20

Daesang 19,050 UP 100

Shinsegae 211,000 0

SGBC 49,450 UP 250

Hyosung 65,000 UP 700

Nongshim 360,000 UP 2,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 249,500 UP 2,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,700 UP 1,100

LG Corp. 85,700 DN 1,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,650 UP 500

KAL 22,700 DN 50

Boryung 8,410 UP 40

CJ LOGISTICS 78,700 UP 200

DOOSAN 102,600 UP 1,300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,850 DN 90

KIA CORP. 77,700 DN 300

SK hynix 83,600 DN 100

HITEJINRO 21,750 DN 350

Youngpoong 548,000 UP 8,000

(MORE)