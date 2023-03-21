KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DL 51,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 717,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 168,700 UP 3,600
LS 72,300 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES100600 UP4300
GC Corp 120,200 UP 1,900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,490 UP 30
SKC 102,500 UP 2,400
GS E&C 20,900 DN 200
GS Retail 27,900 UP 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,000 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 9,020 UP 20
KEPCO 17,830 DN 480
Hanchem 199,100 DN 900
SKTelecom 48,800 UP 1,150
Asiana Airlines 13,150 DN 10
HyundaiElev 26,150 UP 50
DWS 42,900 UP 3,350
SAMSUNG SDS 119,700 UP 800
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,600 UP 950
KUMHOTIRE 3,185 DN 10
Handsome 25,000 UP 400
COWAY 49,950 UP 750
SamsungSecu 31,100 UP 250
ShinpoongPharm 18,220 DN 120
ZINUS 29,050 UP 300
KEPCO KPS 37,150 UP 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,850 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 113,300 DN 600
DWEC 4,100 DN 85
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,150 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 314,500 UP 3,500
NCsoft 379,500 UP 3,000
Celltrion 156,000 DN 1,900
TKG Huchems 19,020 UP 200
JB Financial Group 8,650 DN 140
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,000 UP 300
COSMAX 79,700 UP 800
LG H&H 592,000 UP 20,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,300 DN 400
(MORE)
