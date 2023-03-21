KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KIWOOM 95,400 DN 100
LGCHEM 677,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 74,300 DN 300
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,300 UP 300
DSME 24,550 UP 1,300
ShinhanGroup 34,950 UP 250
HDSINFRA 7,400 DN 130
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,650 UP 50
KIH 53,300 UP 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,800 UP 2,200
HMM 20,400 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 54,400 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 18,330 UP 50
OCI 100,100 UP 4,400
KumhoPetrochem 144,000 DN 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 56,000 0
KorZinc 534,000 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,020 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 69,400 UP 3,100
Mobis 215,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 97,400 UP 1,700
IS DONGSEO 41,800 UP 800
S-Oil 76,100 DN 500
S-1 55,700 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 250,000 DN 3,500
Ottogi 443,000 UP 8,500
MERITZ SECU 6,700 DN 60
HtlShilla 76,100 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 39,350 UP 1,500
SamsungElecMech 150,200 DN 100
KSOE 74,500 UP 1,400
FOOSUNG 12,780 UP 70
SK Innovation 156,700 DN 1,700
POONGSAN 36,950 UP 1,150
KBFinancialGroup 48,450 UP 50
Hansae 15,680 UP 70
Youngone Corp 44,350 UP 350
CSWIND 69,600 DN 400
GKL 19,880 UP 320
