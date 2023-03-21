KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 41,350 UP 300
HanmiPharm 265,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 21,400 UP 200
Meritz Financial 42,250 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 6,250 UP 60
emart 106,300 UP 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 39,050 UP 450
PIAM 37,050 UP 300
HANJINKAL 44,000 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 80,200 UP 1,400
DoubleUGames 41,950 DN 250
HL MANDO 45,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 809,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,350 UP 1,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,440 DN 60
Netmarble 62,400 UP 3,700
KRAFTON 169,200 UP 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 56,500 UP 500
ORION 133,500 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,600 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,200 DN 30
BGF Retail 178,100 UP 3,800
SKCHEM 72,700 DN 700
HDC-OP 11,210 UP 10
HYOSUNG TNC 423,500 DN 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 425,000 UP 1,500
HANILCMT 11,590 UP 380
SKBS 70,500 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,270 UP 250
KakaoBank 24,500 DN 300
HYBE 189,600 UP 5,600
SK ie technology 61,900 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 546,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 32,300 DN 300
kakaopay 59,000 DN 500
K Car 12,390 UP 190
F&F 133,200 UP 1,900
Hanssem 50,600 UP 300
SKSQUARE 37,000 UP 150
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use
-
S. Korea expresses regret over 'distorted' reports on Yoon-Kishida summit
-
American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist