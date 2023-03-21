Son Heung-min to remain S. Korean captain under new coach Klinsmann
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Son Heung-min will remain captain of the South Korean men's national football team under new head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, the sport's national federation said Tuesday.
An official with the Korea Football Association said Klinsmann officially settled on Son as his captain Tuesday, the second day of the German coach's first training camp with South Korea.
Son wore the captain's armband for most of the past four years under Klinsmann's predecessor, Paulo Bento.
During a media scrum earlier Tuesday at the National Football Center in Paju, some 30 kilometers northwest of Seoul, Son had said he wasn't sure if he'd still be captain for Klinsmann.
At 30, Son is one of the senior members of the current 25-man squad. He is tops on the team with 108 international caps.
Son has been with Tottenham Hotspur since 2015, winning the Premier League Golden Boot last season, and Klinsmann, a legendary striker in his playing days, also played for the London-based club across two different stints in the 1990s.
Klinsmann has called himself "a big fan" of the player affectionately called Sonny, and Son said Tuesday it was a "special" opportunity to be playing for the football icon.
Son will lead South Korea in friendlies against Colombia on Friday and Uruguay next Tuesday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
U.S. B-1B strategic bomber returns to S. Korea as N.K. fires missile
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) BTS' J-Hope ranks No. 60 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'on the street'
-
(URGENT) N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for completing readiness for nuclear attack against enemies: KCNA
-
Defense ministry sets out to normalize military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to set up world's No. 1 semiconductor cluster in Seoul metropolitan area
-
BTS' Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album
-
Nuclear weapons use by North Korea will mean 'end of regime': Pentagon spokesperson
-
(LEAD) Political divide intensifies in S. Korea over Yoon-Kishida summit
-
Major N. Korean websites offline as of Tuesday morning
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in to appear for questioning Friday over alleged drug use
-
American admits to train graffiti-related charges but calls himself artist
-
S. Korea expresses regret over 'distorted' reports on Yoon-Kishida summit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea holds nuclear counterattack simulation drills; Kim urges perfect readiness: KCNA